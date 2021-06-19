Share Repurchase Plan Initiated by Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Board

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, June 17th, RTT News reports. The company plans to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.
Shares of NASDAQ SNPS opened at $265.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $40.56 billion, a PE ratio of 51.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.04. Synopsys has a 12 month low of $184.40 and a 12 month high of $300.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $250.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $988.20 million. Synopsys had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The business’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Synopsys will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.
In other news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 4,236 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total transaction of $1,008,168.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,170,550. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Joseph W. Logan sold 6,054 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.40, for a total value of $1,491,705.60. Insiders have sold a total of 57,989 shares of company stock worth $14,137,603 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.
About Synopsys
Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.
