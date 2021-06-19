Share Repurchase Plan Initiated by Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Board

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, June 17th, RTT News reports. The company plans to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Shares of NASDAQ SNPS opened at $265.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $40.56 billion, a PE ratio of 51.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.04. Synopsys has a 12 month low of $184.40 and a 12 month high of $300.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $250.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $988.20 million. Synopsys had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The business’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Synopsys will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

SNPS has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Synopsys from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Synopsys in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $302.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Synopsys presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.92.

In other news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 4,236 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total transaction of $1,008,168.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,170,550. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Joseph W. Logan sold 6,054 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.40, for a total value of $1,491,705.60. Insiders have sold a total of 57,989 shares of company stock worth $14,137,603 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

