SharedStake Reaches Market Capitalization of $363,306.58 (SGT)

SharedStake (CURRENCY:SGT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 19th. One SharedStake coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.42 or 0.00006743 BTC on exchanges. SharedStake has a market capitalization of $363,306.58 and approximately $817.00 worth of SharedStake was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, SharedStake has traded 11.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002789 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002199 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.86 or 0.00058096 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $51.38 or 0.00143064 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.55 or 0.00182509 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0726 or 0.00000202 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35,961.60 or 1.00132294 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $308.94 or 0.00860230 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About SharedStake

SharedStake’s launch date was February 2nd, 2021. SharedStake’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 150,015 coins. SharedStake’s official Twitter account is @SharedStake

According to CryptoCompare, “The SharedStake protocol’s short term objective is providing a gateway to stakers, while also providing a yield farming opportunity with two main assets that are created by the protocol: validator Eth2(vEth2) and the SharedStake Governance token (SGT). SharedStake is built for the transition to and past Ethereum 2.0. The protocol provides Staking-as-a-Service (StaaS), fully decentralized and with minimal fees as a counter to the high costs of Ethereum 2.0 staking. SharedStake continues to hit milestones and the SGT roadmap will always be a living document, owned and updated by SharedStake DAO members for their benefit. “

SharedStake Coin Trading

