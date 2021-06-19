ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) Insider Sells $753,000.00 in Stock

ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.25, for a total transaction of $753,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 63,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,938,815. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Isaac Zacharias also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 14th, Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of ShockWave Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.18, for a total transaction of $592,720.00.

On Thursday, April 15th, Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of ShockWave Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.57, for a total transaction of $554,280.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SWAV opened at $188.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a PE ratio of -90.47 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $162.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 6.96 and a quick ratio of 5.96. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.77 and a fifty-two week high of $195.92.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $31.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.33 million. ShockWave Medical had a negative net margin of 83.47% and a negative return on equity of 30.92%. ShockWave Medical’s revenue was up 109.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.59) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ShockWave Medical, Inc. will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in ShockWave Medical by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 63,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,298,000 after purchasing an additional 4,118 shares during the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ShockWave Medical in the 1st quarter valued at about $223,000. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its stake in ShockWave Medical by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 159,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,721,000 after purchasing an additional 2,215 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in ShockWave Medical by 677.6% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 277,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,098,000 after purchasing an additional 241,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in ShockWave Medical in the 1st quarter valued at about $24,736,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

SWAV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ShockWave Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $172.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of ShockWave Medical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $189.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America upgraded ShockWave Medical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ShockWave Medical in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on ShockWave Medical from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.67.

About ShockWave Medical

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in developing and commercializing intravascular lithotripsy technology to treat calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

