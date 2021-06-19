Short Interest in América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) Drops By 13.2%

América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 6,920,000 shares, a drop of 13.2% from the May 13th total of 7,970,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,050,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Shares of AMX traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.31. The company had a trading volume of 3,767,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,771,759. The company has a market cap of $50.94 billion, a PE ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. América Móvil has a 1-year low of $11.59 and a 1-year high of $16.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.93.
América Móvil (NYSE:AMX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.30). América Móvil had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 28.98%. Research analysts forecast that América Móvil will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of América Móvil by 0.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 298,600 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,264,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of América Móvil by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 126,393 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,805,000 after buying an additional 6,816 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of América Móvil in the fourth quarter worth $238,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in América Móvil during the fourth quarter valued at $435,000. Finally, OneAscent Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in América Móvil during the fourth quarter valued at $190,000. 6.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About América Móvil
AmÃ©rica MÃ³vil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.
