Short Interest in América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) Drops By 13.2%

América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 6,920,000 shares, a drop of 13.2% from the May 13th total of 7,970,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,050,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of AMX traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.31. The company had a trading volume of 3,767,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,771,759. The company has a market cap of $50.94 billion, a PE ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. América Móvil has a 1-year low of $11.59 and a 1-year high of $16.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.93.

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.30). América Móvil had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 28.98%. Research analysts forecast that América Móvil will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of América Móvil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.33.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of América Móvil by 0.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 298,600 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,264,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of América Móvil by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 126,393 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,805,000 after buying an additional 6,816 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of América Móvil in the fourth quarter worth $238,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in América Móvil during the fourth quarter valued at $435,000. Finally, OneAscent Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in América Móvil during the fourth quarter valued at $190,000. 6.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About América Móvil

AmÃ©rica MÃ³vil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

