Short Interest in BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. (NYSE:BKN) Decreases By 22.7%

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. (NYSE:BKN) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 81,600 shares, a drop of 22.7% from the May 13th total of 105,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 47,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKN. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,657,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust in the 4th quarter worth $1,835,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 335,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,760,000 after acquiring an additional 43,756 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 173,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,060,000 after buying an additional 12,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management acquired a new position in BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $188,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.67% of the company’s stock.

BKN traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $18.09. 17,344 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,949. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.84. BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust has a one year low of $15.31 and a one year high of $20.00.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.068 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th.

About BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

