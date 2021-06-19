Short Interest in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Expands By 27.4%

Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 11,940,000 shares, an increase of 27.4% from the May 13th total of 9,370,000 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 6,170,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

CARR opened at $45.05 on Friday. Carrier Global has a one year low of $20.59 and a one year high of $47.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.15 billion, a PE ratio of 17.53, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.11. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 12.43%. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Carrier Global will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 24th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 23rd. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.92%.

CARR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Carrier Global from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Bank of America began coverage on Carrier Global in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Carrier Global from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Atlantic Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.87.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARR. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in Carrier Global during the first quarter worth $26,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Carrier Global by 74.6% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 74,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,144,000 after purchasing an additional 31,813 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in Carrier Global during the first quarter worth $47,000. Colony Group LLC lifted its stake in Carrier Global by 278.2% during the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 60,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,561,000 after purchasing an additional 44,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Carrier Global during the first quarter worth $2,555,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

