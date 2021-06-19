Short Interest in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Expands By 27.4%

Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 11,940,000 shares, an increase of 27.4% from the May 13th total of 9,370,000 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 6,170,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.
CARR opened at $45.05 on Friday. Carrier Global has a one year low of $20.59 and a one year high of $47.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.15 billion, a PE ratio of 17.53, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.
Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.11. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 12.43%. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Carrier Global will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.
CARR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Carrier Global from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Bank of America began coverage on Carrier Global in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Carrier Global from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Atlantic Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.87.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARR. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in Carrier Global during the first quarter worth $26,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Carrier Global by 74.6% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 74,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,144,000 after purchasing an additional 31,813 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in Carrier Global during the first quarter worth $47,000. Colony Group LLC lifted its stake in Carrier Global by 278.2% during the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 60,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,561,000 after purchasing an additional 44,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Carrier Global during the first quarter worth $2,555,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.78% of the company’s stock.
Carrier Global Company Profile
Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.
