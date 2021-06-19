Short Interest in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Rises By 24.6%

CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,470,000 shares, an increase of 24.6% from the May 13th total of 1,180,000 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 787,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Shares of NASDAQ CDW opened at $165.78 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $172.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.24 billion, a PE ratio of 28.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.27. CDW has a 52 week low of $105.87 and a 52 week high of $184.58.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.25. CDW had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 83.86%. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that CDW will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. CDW’s payout ratio is currently 24.43%.

In other news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.58, for a total value of $646,030.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,518,866.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,989 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.92, for a total transaction of $657,865.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,724 shares in the company, valued at $7,375,882.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,495 shares of company stock valued at $2,462,688. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDW. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in CDW during the first quarter worth about $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in CDW by 43.6% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 234 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in CDW during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in CDW by 322.4% during the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 245 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in CDW by 146.4% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of CDW from $175.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of CDW from $175.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of CDW from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $172.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of CDW from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. CDW presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.00.

About CDW

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, security, and virtualization.

