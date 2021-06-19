Short Interest in Charah Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:CHRA) Decreases By 17.8%

Charah Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:CHRA) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 200,200 shares, a decrease of 17.8% from the May 13th total of 243,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 177,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of NYSE CHRA traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.43. 56,493 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 449,290. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.40. The stock has a market cap of $165.22 million, a PE ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 0.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.89. Charah Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $1.48 and a fifty-two week high of $6.63.

Charah Solutions (NYSE:CHRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). The business had revenue of $52.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.10 million. Charah Solutions had a negative return on equity of 52.47% and a negative net margin of 12.24%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Charah Solutions will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Charah Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHRA. North Run Capital LP grew its holdings in Charah Solutions by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. North Run Capital LP now owns 2,476,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,109,000 after buying an additional 630,544 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Charah Solutions by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Charah Solutions by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 46,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 15,838 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charah Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Charah Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $126,000. 32.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Charah Solutions

Charah Solutions, Inc provides environmental services to the power generation industry in the United States. The company offers remediation and compliance services, including environmental management of landfills for coal-fired power generation facilities and new and existing ash ponds; active pond management services, such as closure by removal, cap-in-place, and design and construction of new ponds.

