Short Interest in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Declines By 18.4%

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,950,000 shares, a decrease of 18.4% from the May 13th total of 2,390,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 891,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Securities raised Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Truist raised Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.63.

In other news, Director Lisa G. Trimberger sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total transaction of $140,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $346,137. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Greg J. Thor sold 1,880 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.17, for a total value of $52,959.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,088.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,866 shares of company stock valued at $651,348. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 131.4% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 128,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,378,000 after acquiring an additional 72,892 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 900.8% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 6,584,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $171,721,000 after buying an additional 5,926,466 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 977,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,736,000 after buying an additional 74,695 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 217,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,735,000 after buying an additional 1,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Presima Inc. increased its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Presima Inc. now owns 127,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,333,000 after buying an additional 4,119 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:OFC traded down $0.51 on Friday, hitting $28.55. 1,527,703 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 857,002. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 52 week low of $21.68 and a 52 week high of $30.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.02. The company has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.39, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.01.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.61). Corporate Office Properties Trust had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 4.16%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s payout ratio is presently 51.89%.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Company Profile

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (ÂITÂ) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (ÂDefense/IT LocationsÂ).

