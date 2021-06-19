Short Interest in Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) Grows By 19.7%

Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 185,100 shares, an increase of 19.7% from the May 13th total of 154,700 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 50,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days.

In related news, CFO Christopher D. Wampler sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.77, for a total transaction of $131,448.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,046 shares in the company, valued at $1,207,459.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Rose F. Rogers sold 1,231 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.57, for a total value of $69,637.67. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 37,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,133,933.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DCO. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Ducommun by 119.6% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Ducommun by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Ducommun during the 4th quarter valued at $136,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Ducommun in the fourth quarter worth $189,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Ducommun in the first quarter worth $218,000. 83.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on DCO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ducommun from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ducommun in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Shares of NYSE:DCO traded down $2.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $52.61. 163,999 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,201. Ducommun has a 52-week low of $30.45 and a 52-week high of $65.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $56.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $623.43 million, a P/E ratio of 22.68 and a beta of 1.59.

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.04). Ducommun had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 9.82%. The company had revenue of $157.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.21 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Ducommun will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ducommun

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing products and services primarily to the aerospace and defense, industrial, medical, and other industries in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment provides cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; higher-level electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, shipboard communications and control enclosures, wire harnesses, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

