Short Interest in Epsilon Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ:EPSN) Expands By 24.1%

Epsilon Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ:EPSN) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, an increase of 24.1% from the May 13th total of 7,900 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 31,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:EPSN opened at $4.61 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.71 million, a PE ratio of 32.93 and a beta of 0.74. Epsilon Energy has a fifty-two week low of $2.85 and a fifty-two week high of $4.74.

Epsilon Energy (NASDAQ:EPSN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 25th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.90 million for the quarter. Epsilon Energy had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 4.64%.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Epsilon Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday.

In other Epsilon Energy news, major shareholder Solas Capital Management, Llc acquired 336,893 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.60 per share, with a total value of $1,212,814.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 25.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPSN. Clayton Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Epsilon Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $1,734,000. Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates II Joint Venture raised its holdings in Epsilon Energy by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates II Joint Venture now owns 1,384,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,136,000 after purchasing an additional 101,216 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Epsilon Energy by 97.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 40,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 20,200 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Epsilon Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Epsilon Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. 46.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Epsilon Energy Ltd., a natural gas and oil company, engages in the acquisition, development, gathering, and production of oil and gas reserves in the United States. It operates through Upstream and Gathering System segments. The company primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale comprising 3,979 net acres located in the Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; and Anadarko basin comprising 8,594 net acres located in the Oklahoma.

