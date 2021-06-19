Short Interest in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO) Grows By 23.7%

First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 69,400 shares, an increase of 23.7% from the May 13th total of 56,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 87,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF in the first quarter worth about $2,607,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 79.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,088,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,946,000 after buying an additional 481,640 shares in the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF in the first quarter worth about $327,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 318.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 251,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,843,000 after buying an additional 191,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF in the first quarter worth about $236,000.

FTXO stock opened at $29.65 on Friday. First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF has a 1 year low of $15.92 and a 1 year high of $33.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.20.

Read More: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.