Short Interest in FSD Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:HUGE) Declines By 14.0%

FSD Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:HUGE) saw a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 945,800 shares, a decrease of 14.0% from the May 13th total of 1,100,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,020,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 3.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

FSD Pharma stock opened at $1.83 on Friday. FSD Pharma has a 52-week low of $1.28 and a 52-week high of $6.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 1.19.

Get FSD Pharma alerts:

FSD Pharma (NASDAQ:HUGE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that FSD Pharma will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

FSD Pharma Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pharmaceutical research and development company. Its lead candidate includes FSD 201 that is in the Phase II clinical trial to treat COVID-19 disease. The company also develops drugs for the treatment of pain, inflammation, and neurological disorders.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for FSD Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FSD Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.