Short Interest in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN) Drops By 12.5%

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 591,100 shares, a decline of 12.5% from the May 13th total of 675,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 860,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GGN. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its position in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 37.6% during the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 9,651 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 2,638 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 95.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 199,141 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $691,000 after acquiring an additional 97,402 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC raised its holdings in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 42,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ashford Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 171,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 16,000 shares during the period.

GGN opened at $3.76 on Friday. GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust has a 12-month low of $3.23 and a 12-month high of $4.32.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.57%.

About GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies principally engaged in the gold and natural resources industries including companies principally engaged in the exploration, mining, fabrication, processing, distribution, or trading of gold, or the financing, managing and controlling, or operating of companies engaged in gold related activities.

