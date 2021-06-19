Short Interest in Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) Decreases By 15.3%

Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,210,000 shares, a decline of 15.3% from the May 13th total of 2,610,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 211,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.4 days. Currently, 10.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In related news, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 1,543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.73, for a total value of $90,620.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 288,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,948,362.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Cary Baker sold 1,503 shares of Impinj stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.90, for a total value of $74,999.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,240,414.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,546 shares of company stock valued at $241,190 in the last three months. 24.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get Impinj alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PI. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in Impinj during the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Impinj by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,271,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,254,000 after acquiring an additional 41,934 shares in the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new position in Impinj during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,884,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Impinj by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 15,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Impinj by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,000 after acquiring an additional 4,698 shares in the last quarter. 90.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PI traded down $0.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $49.88. 284,889 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 287,677. Impinj has a 12-month low of $21.81 and a 12-month high of $79.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.11 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.83.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.13. Impinj had a negative return on equity of 41.13% and a negative net margin of 41.81%. The business had revenue of $45.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Impinj will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Impinj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Impinj from $77.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Impinj presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

Impinj Company Profile

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform. Its platform, which comprises multiple product families, wirelessly connects individual items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

See Also: When is a capital gain realized?

Receive News & Ratings for Impinj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impinj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.