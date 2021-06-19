Short Interest in International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:IGIC) Expands By 28.7%

International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:IGIC) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 430,200 shares, a growth of 28.7% from the May 13th total of 334,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 158,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on International General Insurance from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of International General Insurance in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International General Insurance in the first quarter valued at $99,000. Full18 Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International General Insurance in the fourth quarter valued at $155,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of International General Insurance by 23.1% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 28,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 5,450 shares during the period. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of International General Insurance by 18.1% in the first quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 2,274,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,582,000 after acquiring an additional 347,993 shares during the period. 17.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IGIC stock opened at $9.14 on Friday. International General Insurance has a 52 week low of $6.02 and a 52 week high of $11.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.46. The company has a market capitalization of $443.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 0.29.

International General Insurance (NASDAQ:IGIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.10. International General Insurance had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 9.27%. The business had revenue of $87.30 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 1st.

International General Insurance Company Profile

International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. provides specialty insurance and reinsurance solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Long-tail, Specialty Short-tail, and Reinsurance segments. It offers a portfolio of specialty lines insurance products and services for energy, property, construction and engineering, ports and terminals, general aviation, political violence, casualty, financial institutions, marine liability, and treaty reinsurance.

