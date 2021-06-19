Short Interest in Japan Display Inc. (OTCMKTS:JPDYY) Drops By 16.7%

Japan Display Inc. (OTCMKTS:JPDYY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 16.7% from the May 13th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS JPDYY opened at $3.59 on Friday. Japan Display has a 1 year low of $3.59 and a 1 year high of $5.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.08.

Japan Display Company Profile

Japan Display Inc designs, develops, produces, and sells small-and medium-sized display devices and related products in Japan and internationally. The company offers various LCD modules for mobile applications, such as smartphone, tablet, and notebook PC devices; wearable applications, including sports watches, healthcare equipment, and action cameras; automotive applications, such as car navigation, instrument panel, and rear seat monitor; devices used for display and diagnosis in medical field comprising mammography, PACS, surgical monitor, ultrasonography, X-ray sensitivity sensor, etc.; IoT products and applications, including outdoor sports gears, medical and healthcare devices, remote controllers, and portable devices; and industrial applications.

