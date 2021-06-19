Short Interest in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Increases By 19.0%

Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 8,950,000 shares, an increase of 19.0% from the May 13th total of 7,520,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,550,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days. Currently, 2.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 3.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,646,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,844,301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,406 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,911,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,242,000 after purchasing an additional 375,853 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 6.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,674,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,995,000 after purchasing an additional 283,040 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter worth $510,600,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 13.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,092,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,042,000 after purchasing an additional 374,462 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.97% of the company’s stock.

KMB traded down $1.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $128.69. The company had a trading volume of 3,106,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,391,670. The company has a market capitalization of $43.42 billion, a PE ratio of 19.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $133.17. Kimberly-Clark has a 52 week low of $128.02 and a 52 week high of $160.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.12.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 376.18% and a net margin of 12.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.91%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KMB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $137.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $123.00 target price (down from $144.00) on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Kimberly-Clark from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $147.00 to $137.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $111.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.31.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

