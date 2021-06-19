Short Interest in LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL) Declines By 14.2%

LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,260,000 shares, a drop of 14.2% from the May 13th total of 3,800,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 629,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.2 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of LG Display stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.55. 742,706 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 682,954. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.82. LG Display has a fifty-two week low of $4.67 and a fifty-two week high of $12.31. The stock has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a PE ratio of 23.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.63.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LPL. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of LG Display by 1,679.0% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 551,096 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,505,000 after purchasing an additional 520,118 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in LG Display by 222.4% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 615,942 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,153,000 after acquiring an additional 424,903 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in LG Display by 308.7% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 502,907 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,024,000 after acquiring an additional 379,858 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in LG Display in the 1st quarter valued at $3,273,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in LG Display by 78.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 264,423 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,233,000 after acquiring an additional 116,423 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LPL. TheStreet upgraded shares of LG Display from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Macquarie downgraded shares of LG Display from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Nomura downgraded shares of LG Display from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LG Display from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, April 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded LG Display from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.00.

LG Display Company Profile

LG Display Co, Ltd. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of thin-film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) and organic light emitting diode (OLED) technology-based display panels. Its TFT-LCD and OLED technology-based display panels are primarily used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablet computers, mobile devices, and automotive displays.

