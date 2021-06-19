Short Interest in Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP) Declines By 16.4%

Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP) saw a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 269,600 shares, a drop of 16.4% from the May 13th total of 322,600 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 242,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MMLP. RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Martin Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Martin Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 60.4% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 37,939 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 14,284 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 253.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30,879 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 22,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 109.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 51,164 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 26,791 shares during the last quarter. 32.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:MMLP traded down $0.22 on Friday, reaching $2.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 174,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,048. Martin Midstream Partners has a 52-week low of $1.03 and a 52-week high of $3.42. The company has a market cap of $115.63 million, a P/E ratio of -9.03 and a beta of 2.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.58.

Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.16. Martin Midstream Partners had a negative net margin of 1.93% and a negative return on equity of 6.77%. The business had revenue of $200.97 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Martin Midstream Partners will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $0.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Martin Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is currently -11.76%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Martin Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th.

About Martin Midstream Partners

Martin Midstream Partners L.P., together with its subsidiaries, engages in terminalling, processing, storage, and packaging of petroleum products and by-products primarily in the United States Gulf Coast region. The company's Terminalling and Storage segment owns or operates 17 marine shore-based terminal facilities and 13 specialty terminal facilities that provide storage, refining, blending, packaging, and handling services for producers and suppliers of petroleum products and by-products.

