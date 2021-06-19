Short Interest in Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) Declines By 17.1%

Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,470,000 shares, a decrease of 17.1% from the May 13th total of 2,980,000 shares. Approximately 3.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 531,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.6 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Meritor from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Meritor from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Meritor in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Meritor from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Meritor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.83.

Shares of NYSE MTOR traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.96. The company had a trading volume of 1,408,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 568,566. Meritor has a 52 week low of $18.16 and a 52 week high of $33.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 27.11 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $983.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $944.57 million. Meritor had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Meritor will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Meritor by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 239,337 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,042,000 after purchasing an additional 50,652 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meritor during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,032,000. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Meritor by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 120,959 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,559,000 after purchasing an additional 4,252 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Meritor by 42.0% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 385,881 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $11,353,000 after purchasing an additional 114,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Meritor in the 1st quarter valued at $1,971,000. Institutional investors own 93.69% of the company’s stock.

Meritor, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, sells, services, and supports integrated systems, modules, and components to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and the aftermarket for the commercial vehicle, transportation, and industrial sectors. It operates through two segments, Commercial Truck; and Aftermarket and Industrial.

