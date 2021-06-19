Short Interest in MFS Intermediate High Income Fund (NYSE:CIF) Rises By 23.5%

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund (NYSE:CIF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 142,100 shares, a growth of 23.5% from the May 13th total of 115,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 83,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Shares of CIF opened at $3.13 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.84. MFS Intermediate High Income Fund has a 52 week low of $2.10 and a 52 week high of $3.22.

Get MFS Intermediate High Income Fund alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a $0.0193 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.41%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of MFS Intermediate High Income Fund by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 490,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 41,244 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of MFS Intermediate High Income Fund by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 191,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 59,414 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MFS Intermediate High Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth $98,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MFS Intermediate High Income Fund by 43.7% in the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 6,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MFS Intermediate High Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.97% of the company’s stock.

About MFS Intermediate High Income Fund

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in high income debt instruments. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays U.S.

Further Reading: Market Indexes

Receive News & Ratings for MFS Intermediate High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS Intermediate High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.