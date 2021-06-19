Short Interest in MFS Intermediate High Income Fund (NYSE:CIF) Rises By 23.5%

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund (NYSE:CIF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 142,100 shares, a growth of 23.5% from the May 13th total of 115,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 83,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.
Shares of CIF opened at $3.13 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.84. MFS Intermediate High Income Fund has a 52 week low of $2.10 and a 52 week high of $3.22.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a $0.0193 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.41%.
About MFS Intermediate High Income Fund
MFS Intermediate High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in high income debt instruments. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays U.S.
