Short Interest in National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) Drops By 13.1%

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 783,300 shares, a decline of 13.1% from the May 13th total of 900,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 118.7 days.

National Bank of Canada stock traded down $1.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $73.64. The company had a trading volume of 4,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,470. National Bank of Canada has a 12-month low of $43.68 and a 12-month high of $80.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $74.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter. National Bank of Canada had a net margin of 24.55% and a return on equity of 21.74%.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 28th will be issued a $2.3533 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 25th.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NTIOF shares. CIBC lifted their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$89.00 to C$98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$98.00 to C$104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$97.00 to C$101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$100.00 to C$104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$88.00 to C$97.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.80.

About National Bank of Canada

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

