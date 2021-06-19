Short Interest in Naturgy Energy Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GASNY) Decreases By 17.2%

Naturgy Energy Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GASNY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 14,400 shares, a decrease of 17.2% from the May 13th total of 17,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

GASNY stock opened at $5.15 on Friday. Naturgy Energy Group has a one year low of $3.55 and a one year high of $5.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.14.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GASNY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Naturgy Energy Group in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Naturgy Energy Group in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold”.

Naturgy Energy Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the supply, liquefaction, regasification, transport, storage, distribution, and sale of natural gas in Spain and internationally. The company operates through Energy and Network Management, Renewables and New Business, and Marketing segments.

