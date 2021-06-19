Short Interest in OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI) Decreases By 13.6%

OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 11,890,000 shares, a drop of 13.6% from the May 13th total of 13,760,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,930,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OGI. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 target price (up from $3.50) on shares of OrganiGram in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Alliance Global Partners lowered their target price on shares of OrganiGram from $4.00 to $3.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of OrganiGram from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of OrganiGram from $2.00 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of OrganiGram from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. OrganiGram presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.47.

NASDAQ:OGI traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.91. The stock had a trading volume of 5,224,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,626,264. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.80. OrganiGram has a 12-month low of $1.01 and a 12-month high of $6.45. The company has a current ratio of 6.66, a quick ratio of 4.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $867.87 million, a PE ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 0.10.

OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 12th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.26). OrganiGram had a negative net margin of 315.91% and a negative return on equity of 19.11%. The firm had revenue of $11.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.70 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that OrganiGram will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its holdings in OrganiGram by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 19,672,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,164,000 after acquiring an additional 660,435 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in OrganiGram by 287.4% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,031,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,952,000 after acquiring an additional 2,990,403 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in OrganiGram in the fourth quarter valued at $2,334,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in OrganiGram by 96.8% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,238,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,296,000 after acquiring an additional 609,194 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in OrganiGram in the first quarter valued at $2,764,000. 11.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers cannabis flowers, extracts, edibles and oils, beverages, and other cannabis products for adult recreational market under the Edison Reserve, Edison Cannabis Co, ANKR Organics, and Trailblazer brands; and medical cannabis products, including strains, cannabis oils, extracts, edibles, beverages, and vaporizers for the medical market.

