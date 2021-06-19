Short Interest in Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE) Drops By 14.8%

Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 6,350,000 shares, a decrease of 14.8% from the May 13th total of 7,450,000 shares. Approximately 3.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,610,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Paramount Group by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 428,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,343,000 after buying an additional 51,078 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new position in shares of Paramount Group during the first quarter worth about $719,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Paramount Group by 149.2% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,409,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442,421 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Paramount Group in the first quarter valued at about $378,000. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its holdings in Paramount Group by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 125,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 18,783 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PGRE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Paramount Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Mizuho upgraded shares of Paramount Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Paramount Group from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Paramount Group from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Paramount Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.46.

Shares of NYSE:PGRE traded down $0.25 on Friday, reaching $10.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,520,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,587,269. Paramount Group has a 52-week low of $5.54 and a 52-week high of $11.65. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of -69.93 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.74. The company has a quick ratio of 4.27, a current ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. Paramount Group had a negative return on equity of 0.55% and a negative net margin of 4.45%. The firm had revenue of $181.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Paramount Group will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Paramount Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.17%.

Paramount Group Company Profile

Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City and San Francisco. Paramount is focused on maximizing the value of its portfolio by leveraging the sought-after locations of its assets and its proven property management capabilities to attract and retain high-quality tenants.

