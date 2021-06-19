Short Interest in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) Decreases By 16.5%

Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,080,000 shares, a decrease of 16.5% from the May 13th total of 3,690,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 510,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.0 days. Approximately 5.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

NYSE:QTWO traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $103.90. The stock had a trading volume of 633,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 541,068. Q2 has a 1-year low of $79.86 and a 1-year high of $148.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $98.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 4.02 and a quick ratio of 4.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a PE ratio of -43.11 and a beta of 1.51.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.04. Q2 had a negative net margin of 30.26% and a negative return on equity of 5.25%. The business had revenue of $116.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.39 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Q2 will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Q2 from $115.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Q2 from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Q2 from $120.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Q2 from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Q2 from $116.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.83.

In other Q2 news, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 20,509 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.78, for a total value of $2,087,406.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 237,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,138,246.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Kimberly Rutledge sold 14,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.31, for a total transaction of $1,380,226.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 60,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,689,722.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 35,644 shares of company stock worth $3,514,943. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in Q2 by 936.0% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 259 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Q2 by 647.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 359 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Q2 by 55.9% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 530 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Q2 in the 1st quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Q2 in the 1st quarter valued at $120,000.

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. The company offers Q2 Digital Banking and Transactions, a browser-based digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2mobility App, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture; and Q2 Person-to-Person Payments, a partnered integrated person-to-person payments solution.

