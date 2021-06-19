Short Interest in Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) Increases By 19.9%

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 222,700 shares, an increase of 19.9% from the May 13th total of 185,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 34,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.5 days. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 29,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 10,363 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Sierra Bancorp by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 33,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $905,000 after acquiring an additional 3,327 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Sierra Bancorp by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Sierra Bancorp by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Sierra Bancorp by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 229,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,145,000 after acquiring an additional 9,039 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.11% of the company’s stock.

BSRR opened at $24.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.25. Sierra Bancorp has a 1 year low of $15.84 and a 1 year high of $29.42. The firm has a market cap of $376.03 million, a PE ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 1.28.

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.09. Sierra Bancorp had a net margin of 27.55% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The firm had revenue of $35.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.60 million. Analysts forecast that Sierra Bancorp will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 29th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 28th. Sierra Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.21%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sierra Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.67.

Sierra Bancorp Company Profile

Sierra Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Sierra that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in California. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

