Short Interest in Soliton, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOLY) Decreases By 17.6%

Soliton, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOLY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,400,000 shares, a drop of 17.6% from the May 13th total of 1,700,000 shares. Approximately 13.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 496,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.

SOLY has been the subject of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.60 target price (down from $25.00) on shares of Soliton in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Soliton from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Roth Capital cut Soliton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Maxim Group cut Soliton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

Shares of Soliton stock opened at $22.42 on Friday. Soliton has a 52 week low of $5.69 and a 52 week high of $22.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $479.32 million, a PE ratio of -27.01 and a beta of 0.17.

Soliton (NASDAQ:SOLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.01). Equities analysts expect that Soliton will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Soliton by 6.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after acquiring an additional 2,651 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Soliton in the first quarter valued at approximately $341,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Soliton in the first quarter valued at approximately $282,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Soliton by 11.2% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 11,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covington Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Soliton in the first quarter valued at approximately $91,000. 16.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Soliton Company Profile

Soliton, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes products using a proprietary rapid acoustic pulse technology platform. The company offers products for the removal of tattoos. It also develops a product for cellulite reduction, fibrotic scar treatment, and other indications. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Houston, Texas.

