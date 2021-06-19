Short Interest in Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) Increases By 21.0%

Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,270,000 shares, an increase of 21.0% from the May 13th total of 1,050,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 189,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.7 days. Approximately 5.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

NASDAQ STRA opened at $78.41 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Strategic Education has a 12 month low of $69.25 and a 12 month high of $173.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 29.37, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.42.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The health services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.03). Strategic Education had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 5.76%. The business had revenue of $290.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.90 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Strategic Education will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. Strategic Education’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.93%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist lowered their price objective on Strategic Education from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Strategic Education from $130.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective (down from $120.00) on shares of Strategic Education in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price objective (down from $103.00) on shares of Strategic Education in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.60.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Strategic Education by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,039,913 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $279,399,000 after acquiring an additional 263,245 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Strategic Education by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,949,903 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $271,126,000 after acquiring an additional 74,193 shares during the last quarter. Inclusive Capital Partners L.P. increased its stake in Strategic Education by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Inclusive Capital Partners L.P. now owns 1,519,349 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $139,643,000 after acquiring an additional 131,784 shares during the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Strategic Education by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 911,783 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $83,802,000 after acquiring an additional 14,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. increased its stake in Strategic Education by 87.6% in the 1st quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 426,062 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $39,160,000 after acquiring an additional 198,998 shares during the last quarter. 90.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Strategic Education

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides post-secondary education and non-degree programs. It operates in three segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Australia/New Zealand. The company operates Strayer University that provides undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration, accounting, information technology, education, health services administration, public administration, and criminal justice for working adult students through its 64 physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; and an executive MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

