Short Interest in Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVCBF) Grows By 25.1%

Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVCBF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,726,800 shares, a growth of 25.1% from the May 13th total of 2,179,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 27,268.0 days.

Shares of SVCBF stock opened at $16.00 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.62. Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA has a 52 week low of $11.90 and a 52 week high of $19.40.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Danske lowered Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th.

Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ), a forest products company, develops, produces, and sells forest, wood, pulp, and containerboard products worldwide. The company offers various wood products, industrial components, standard wood products, and raw materials, as well as logistic, warehouse, and IT solutions for the wood industry.

