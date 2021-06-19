Short Interest in The New Home Company Inc. (NYSE:NWHM) Rises By 23.2%

The New Home Company Inc. (NYSE:NWHM) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 82,400 shares, a growth of 23.2% from the May 13th total of 66,900 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 47,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NWHM. TCW Group Inc. raised its position in The New Home by 149.3% during the first quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 183,249 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $960,000 after buying an additional 109,739 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in The New Home by 111.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 191,398 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after buying an additional 100,900 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in The New Home by 45.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 297,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after buying an additional 93,335 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in The New Home by 43.0% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 145,352 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $761,000 after buying an additional 43,676 shares during the period. Finally, Westshore Wealth LLC acquired a new position in The New Home during the first quarter valued at $211,000. 38.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of The New Home stock opened at $5.96 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.58 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The New Home has a 12-month low of $2.86 and a 12-month high of $6.94.

The New Home (NYSE:NWHM) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The construction company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $99.16 million for the quarter. The New Home had a positive return on equity of 3.45% and a negative net margin of 5.01%.

The New Home Company Inc designs, constructs, and sells single-family detached and attached homes. The company operates through three segments: Arizona Homebuilding, California Homebuilding, and Fee Building. It builds and sells homes in metropolitan areas of California and Arizona, including Southern California, the San Francisco Bay area, metro Sacramento, and the greater Phoenix area; and Denver, Colorado.

