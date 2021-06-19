Short Interest in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund (NYSE:WIW) Drops By 14.7%

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund (NYSE:WIW) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 48,200 shares, a decline of 14.7% from the May 13th total of 56,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 115,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WIW. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $138,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $168,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,492 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $228,000.

WIW traded down $0.13 on Friday, hitting $12.95. The company had a trading volume of 71,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,534. Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund has a 1 year low of $10.84 and a 1 year high of $13.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.77.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be issued a $0.036 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%.

About Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund

Western Asset/Claymore Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC. It is managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Pte.

