Sierra Metals’ (SMT) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at CIBC

Sierra Metals (TSE:SMT)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$6.00 target price on the mining company’s stock. CIBC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 54.64% from the company’s previous close.

SMT stock opened at C$3.88 on Thursday. Sierra Metals has a 1 year low of C$1.04 and a 1 year high of C$4.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$4.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.75. The firm has a market capitalization of C$634.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.93.

Sierra Metals (TSE:SMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The mining company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.12 by C($0.08). The business had revenue of C$88.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$92.16 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Sierra Metals will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sierra Metals Inc focuses on the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals in Peru and Mexico. It primarily focuses on exploration of silver, copper, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. The company's flagship property is the 81.84% owned polymetallic Yauricocha Mine covering an area of 18,778 hectares located in the Yauyos province in Peru.

