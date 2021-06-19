Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Price Target Raised to $320.00 at Wedbush

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Wedbush from $305.00 to $320.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the bank’s stock. Wedbush’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 36.46% from the stock’s previous close. Wedbush also issued estimates for Signature Bank’s Q2 2021 earnings at $3.19 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $3.40 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $3.56 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $13.40 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $3.54 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $3.81 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $4.27 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $4.33 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on SBNY. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $180.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $190.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price target on Signature Bank from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Signature Bank from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $252.50.

NASDAQ:SBNY opened at $234.50 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.56 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 2.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $244.17. Signature Bank has a twelve month low of $71.44 and a twelve month high of $263.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.39. Signature Bank had a net margin of 30.40% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The firm had revenue of $439.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.88 EPS. Analysts predict that Signature Bank will post 13.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Signature Bank in the 4th quarter worth about $65,968,000. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 21,145 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,781,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 10,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,261,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 153,494 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,705,000 after purchasing an additional 7,632 shares during the period. Finally, Mirova US LLC grew its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 89.8% during the 4th quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 773,378 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $104,630,000 after purchasing an additional 365,825 shares during the period.

Signature Bank Company Profile

Signature Bank commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

