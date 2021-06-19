SilverCrest Metals Inc. (TSE:SIL) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

SilverCrest Metals Inc. (TSE:SIL) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$15.55.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$14.00 target price on shares of SilverCrest Metals in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of SilverCrest Metals from C$14.50 to C$15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th.

SilverCrest Metals stock remained flat at $C$11.24 during midday trading on Friday. 659,576 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 403,308. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.62 billion and a PE ratio of -19.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$11.36. SilverCrest Metals has a 12 month low of C$9.13 and a 12 month high of C$16.37. The company has a current ratio of 18.50, a quick ratio of 18.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.57.

SilverCrest Metals (TSE:SIL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.05) by C($0.06). Research analysts forecast that SilverCrest Metals will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

About SilverCrest Metals

SilverCrest Metals Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling of 1400.96 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

