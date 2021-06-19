Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) Shares Sold by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS trimmed its stake in Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) by 1.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 83,357 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 961 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Simmons First National were worth $2,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Simmons First National in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Simmons First National in the first quarter worth $59,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Simmons First National in the first quarter worth $103,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simmons First National in the fourth quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Simmons First National by 3,575.9% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,183 shares of the bank’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 5,042 shares during the last quarter. 25.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Simmons First National stock opened at $28.36 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.88. Simmons First National Co. has a 52 week low of $14.84 and a 52 week high of $33.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 0.89.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.07. Simmons First National had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 26.13%. The firm had revenue of $198.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Simmons First National Co. will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.00%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Simmons First National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 10th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Simmons First National in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Simmons First National Profile

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides banking and other financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

