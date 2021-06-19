Sino Agro Food, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SIAF) Short Interest Update

Sino Agro Food, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SIAF) saw a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a drop of 14.7% from the May 13th total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 52,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:SIAF remained flat at $$0.09 during trading hours on Friday. 4 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 102,498. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.08. Sino Agro Food has a twelve month low of $0.06 and a twelve month high of $0.59.
About Sino Agro Food
Featured Article: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?
Receive News & Ratings for Sino Agro Food Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sino Agro Food and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.