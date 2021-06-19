Sit Investment Associates Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 15.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 94,534 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,656 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $8,792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Investment Fund bought a new position in Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter valued at $1,389,418,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter valued at $806,508,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Activision Blizzard by 117.2% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,417,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,998,000 after purchasing an additional 2,923,884 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in Activision Blizzard by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 9,996,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,328,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Activision Blizzard by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,226,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734,206 shares during the last quarter. 85.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

NASDAQ ATVI opened at $91.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $71.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.78. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a one year low of $71.19 and a one year high of $104.53.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Armin Zerza sold 23,723 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.86, for a total value of $2,250,363.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 162,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,408,868.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Peter J. Nolan acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $95.62 per share, for a total transaction of $1,434,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 22,000 shares of company stock worth $2,089,120 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.64.

About Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

Further Reading: CD Ladder

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI).

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.