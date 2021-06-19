Sit Investment Associates Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $7,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. 92.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ MPWR opened at $353.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $347.17. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $215.93 and a one year high of $406.75.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $254.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.43 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 18.65% and a return on equity of 18.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. Analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.18%.

In other news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,897 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.86, for a total value of $692,139.42. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 155,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,887,876.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Maurice Sciammas sold 1,203 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.48, for a total transaction of $439,672.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 324,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $118,676,838.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 121,976 shares of company stock worth $41,517,365 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $415.00 target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $381.90.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

