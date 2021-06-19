Sit Investment Associates Inc. Purchases 12,700 Shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its position in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) by 17.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 86,870 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,700 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $11,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in J. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 52.5% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives lifted its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,000. Institutional investors own 86.92% of the company’s stock.

J stock opened at $129.68 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.77. The firm has a market cap of $16.89 billion, a PE ratio of 28.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.89. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.51 and a fifty-two week high of $145.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 4.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.33%.

In related news, COO Robert V. Pragada sold 21,387 shares of Jacobs Engineering Group stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.24, for a total transaction of $2,892,377.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 181,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,558,231.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher M.T. Thompson acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $140.22 per share, with a total value of $1,402,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 31,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,432,494.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on J shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $128.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark raised their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $124.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup raised their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $156.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $156.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Jacobs Engineering Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.38.

Jacobs Engineering Group Company Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

