Sit Investment Associates Inc. Sells 108,700 Shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM) by 10.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 892,091 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 108,700 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc. owned approximately 1.65% of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals worth $12,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 14.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 508,278 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,852,000 after acquiring an additional 63,310 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 347,825 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,595,000 after acquiring an additional 9,408 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 10.3% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 105,331 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,420,000 after acquiring an additional 9,861 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 1.2% during the first quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 83,581 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 72,552 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $958,000 after acquiring an additional 5,995 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.52% of the company’s stock.

VGM stock opened at $13.90 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.87. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals has a 1-year low of $12.04 and a 1-year high of $14.08.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be issued a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 11th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.75%.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals Profile

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

