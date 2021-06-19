SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $183.78.

SITE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $138.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Barclays boosted their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $163.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $233.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th.

In other news, CFO John T. Guthrie sold 622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.78, for a total transaction of $109,335.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,682,754.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Greg Weller sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.20, for a total value of $570,240.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,503 shares in the company, valued at $2,049,834.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,447 shares of company stock worth $7,738,478. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cutler Group LP acquired a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 179.2% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 7,650.0% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 18.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock traded up $3.16 on Monday, hitting $165.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 683,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 334,862. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a 1 year low of $103.60 and a 1 year high of $206.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $175.50. The firm has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.82 and a beta of 1.22.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.61. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 20.59% and a net margin of 5.05%. The firm had revenue of $650.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $536.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.42) EPS. SiteOne Landscape Supply’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SiteOne Landscape Supply will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Company Profile

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 130,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which consists controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation and drainage pipes; fertilizers, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, which include herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories, which comprise mulches, soil amendments, tools, and sod; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous shrubs, evergreen shrubs and trees, ornamental trees, shade trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, and plant species; and outdoor lighting products, which include accent lights, dark lights, path lights, up lights, down lights, wall lights, and pool and aquatic area lighting, as well as hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials.

