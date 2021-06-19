SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $37.00 price target on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “SK Telecom Co. is the world’s first commercial CDMA digital cellular service. As of September 30, 1997, they have provided the highest quality service for more than 4 million cellular customers which includes 2.3 million digital cellular customers, and 7.1 million paging customers. “

Shares of NYSE SKM opened at $31.67 on Tuesday. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd has a 52-week low of $18.45 and a 52-week high of $33.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd during the first quarter worth about $888,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,773,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 82.1% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 39,179 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 17,668 shares during the period. BSW Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd during the 1st quarter valued at about $283,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 14.7% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 48,427 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 6,193 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.63% of the company’s stock.

About SK Telecom Co.,Ltd

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. provides wireless telecommunication services in South Korea and internationally. The Cellular Services segment offers wireless voice and data transmission, cellular global roaming, interconnection, Internet of Things, and platform services, as well as sells smartphones, basic phones, tablets and other Internet access devices, and wearable devices.

