SLR Senior Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SUNS) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.25 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

SLR Senior Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SUNS) – Oppenheimer issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for SLR Senior Investment in a report released on Tuesday, June 15th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Penn forecasts that the asset manager will post earnings per share of $0.25 for the quarter. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for SLR Senior Investment’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.15 EPS.

SLR Senior Investment (NASDAQ:SUNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The asset manager reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $6.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 million. SLR Senior Investment had a net margin of 137.41% and a return on equity of 7.06%.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of SLR Senior Investment in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SLR Senior Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.50.

Shares of SUNS opened at $15.20 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. SLR Senior Investment has a twelve month low of $11.90 and a twelve month high of $16.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $243.94 million, a P/E ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 1.41.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 22nd. SLR Senior Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.49%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of SLR Senior Investment during the first quarter worth $42,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in SLR Senior Investment during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in SLR Senior Investment by 85.3% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,052 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,326 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of SLR Senior Investment by 280.0% in the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 6,741 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 4,967 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SLR Senior Investment in the fourth quarter worth about $149,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.78% of the company’s stock.

Solar Senior Capital Ltd. is a business development company specializing in investments in leveraged, middle-market companies in the United States. The fund invests in the form of senior secured loans, including first lien, unitranche, and second lien debt instruments. It does not invest in start-up companies or companies having speculative business plans.

