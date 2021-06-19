Smartlands Network Reaches Market Cap of $35.24 Million (SLT)

Smartlands Network (CURRENCY:SLT) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 19th. Smartlands Network has a market capitalization of $35.24 million and approximately $21,863.00 worth of Smartlands Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Smartlands Network coin can currently be bought for $6.91 or 0.00019106 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Smartlands Network has traded up 9.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002769 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.61 or 0.00059756 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.08 or 0.00025124 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003878 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002772 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $267.45 or 0.00739720 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.68 or 0.00043361 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.25 or 0.00083667 BTC.

Smartlands Network Profile

Smartlands Network (SLT) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 8th, 2018. Smartlands Network’s total supply is 7,186,785 coins and its circulating supply is 5,100,896 coins. Smartlands Network’s official website is smartlands.network . Smartlands Network’s official Twitter account is @renmaibao

According to CryptoCompare, “Social Lending Network is a financial loan ecosystem built on blockchain technology with the aim of establishing an efficient and convenient financial loan token. SLN platform offers to its users' different use cases being the main ones a decentralised digital wallet, identity authentication and a social network to the participants. Social Lending Network issued the SLT token. SLT token is an Ethereum based token (ERC20) that will allow the users to apply to Credit Lending, Collateral Lending, Wealth Management and Distributed ABS. “

