Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirty-nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $67.31.

Several analysts recently commented on SNAP shares. Citigroup upped their target price on Snap from $40.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Snap in a report on Sunday, April 25th. Truist upped their target price on Snap from $61.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Snap from $61.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Snap from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Snap stock traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $63.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,198,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,079,063. The firm has a market cap of $96.24 billion, a PE ratio of -98.70 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $59.22. Snap has a 52 week low of $20.61 and a 52 week high of $73.59.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $769.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $739.61 million. Snap had a negative return on equity of 43.12% and a negative net margin of 32.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 66.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Snap will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Snap news, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 950,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.52, for a total value of $56,544,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 80,056,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,764,981,866.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Evan Spiegel sold 383,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.17, for a total value of $24,999,342.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 43,566,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,839,229,717.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,211,722 shares of company stock valued at $194,981,813 over the last three months.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNAP. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in Snap in the 1st quarter valued at $2,031,464,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Snap during the 4th quarter worth $976,895,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Snap during the 4th quarter worth $262,462,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Snap by 244,641.5% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,041,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,629,000 after acquiring an additional 5,039,615 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Snap by 48,307.3% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,690,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,200,000 after acquiring an additional 4,680,974 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.82% of the company’s stock.

Snap Company Profile

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Spectacles, an eyewear product that connects with Snapchat and captures video from a human perspective; and advertising products, including AR and Snap ads.

