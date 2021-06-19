Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Insider Sells $14,870,338.12 in Stock

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) insider Benoit Dageville sold 61,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.33, for a total value of $14,870,338.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Benoit Dageville also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 7th, Benoit Dageville sold 12,272 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $3,068,000.00.

On Tuesday, April 27th, Benoit Dageville sold 61,364 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.80, for a total transaction of $14,530,995.20.

On Monday, April 12th, Benoit Dageville sold 29,750 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.97, for a total transaction of $6,811,857.50.

On Monday, April 5th, Benoit Dageville sold 28,506 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.65, for a total transaction of $6,631,920.90.

On Monday, March 29th, Benoit Dageville sold 28,724 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.63, for a total value of $6,509,720.12.

On Monday, March 22nd, Benoit Dageville sold 30,568 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.46, for a total value of $6,800,157.28.

Shares of Snowflake stock opened at $249.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $230.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.85 billion and a P/E ratio of -65.63. Snowflake Inc. has a one year low of $184.71 and a one year high of $429.00.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.35. Research analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Snowflake from $310.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $311.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Snowflake from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Snowflake from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $280.82.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Snowflake by 198.0% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 3,549 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its stake in Snowflake by 22.3% during the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Snowflake in the first quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. 61.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

