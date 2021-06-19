Société Générale Société anonyme (EPA:GLE) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Société Générale Société anonyme (EPA:GLE)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €0.00 ($0.00) and traded as high as €26.55 ($31.23). Société Générale Société anonyme shares last traded at €25.64 ($30.16), with a volume of 3,888,234 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have commented on GLE. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €24.00 ($28.24) price objective on Société Générale Société anonyme and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €25.00 ($29.41) target price on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a €32.00 ($37.65) price target on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €17.00 ($20.00) target price on Société Générale Société anonyme and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Société Générale Société anonyme has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €22.50 ($26.47).

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €24.80.

SociÃ©tÃ© GÃ©nÃ©rale SociÃ©tÃ© anonyme provides financial services in Europe, the Americas, Asia, Oceania, Africa, and France. The company offers retail banking services, including deposits and loans, vehicles and asset management, corporate finance, insurance, payments, investment, and online brokerage and financial information services; Internet, mobile, telephone, and service platforms; and online banking to individual and professional customers, businesses, non-profit associations and local authorities under the Societe Generale, CrÃ©dit du Nord, and Boursorama Banque brands.

