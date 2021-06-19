SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SolarWinds Corporation designs and develops information technology management software. The Company offers solutions consisting of network performance monitoring, configuration, virtualization, database management, hosted logs, security and configuration. SolarWinds Corporation is based in TX, United States. “

SWI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of SolarWinds from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of SolarWinds in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They issued a sell rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of SolarWinds in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SolarWinds has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.36.

Shares of NYSE SWI opened at $17.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a PE ratio of 35.44 and a beta of 1.00. SolarWinds has a 12 month low of $13.98 and a 12 month high of $24.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.09. SolarWinds had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 8.93%. The business had revenue of $256.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.96 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that SolarWinds will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

In other SolarWinds news, insider Jason Bliss sold 24,339 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.39, for a total value of $398,916.21. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 782,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,830,665.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SolarWinds by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,515,216 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,425,000 after acquiring an additional 88,269 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SolarWinds by 75.2% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 153,859 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,683,000 after acquiring an additional 66,052 shares during the period. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of SolarWinds during the 1st quarter worth $61,040,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SolarWinds by 612.1% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 156,517 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,730,000 after acquiring an additional 134,536 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of SolarWinds by 92.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 58,984 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 28,281 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.11% of the company’s stock.

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) infrastructure management software products in the United States and internationally. It offers products to monitor and manage network, system, desktop, application, storage, database, and website infrastructures, whether on-premise, in the public or private cloud, or in a hybrid IT infrastructure.

